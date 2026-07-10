Arrests in Thato Molosankwe murder expose alleged violent crime syndicate

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Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of North West anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe, describing the arrests as a major breakthrough in an investigation that has gripped the province since his killing in May.

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo announced on Friday that the suspects, aged 28 and 38, had been arrested and linked to Molosankwe’s murder after weeks of intensive investigations.

The Molosankwe family was informed of the breakthrough before the announcement was made public.

Molosankwe was shot multiple times at his home on May 20. According to police, his attackers fled on foot before escaping in a vehicle that had been positioned nearby. He later died from his injuries.

Naidoo said the first suspect was arrested on May 23, in connection with the murders of Mahikeng business owners Sergio and Marlene Gomez. He has remained in custody since then and has now also been linked to Molosankwe’s murder.

The second suspect was later tracked down and arrested at an apartment in Mmabatho Extension 39 after further investigations by detectives and crime intelligence officers.

Police believe both suspects were part of the group that carried out the fatal attack.

Naidoo said investigators were still searching for the firearms used in the murder and were in the process of seizing the getaway vehicle, whose whereabouts had been established.

He said the investigation had also uncovered evidence suggesting the suspects were part of a wider criminal syndicate allegedly involved in murders, business robberies and drug dealing.

“As police we do believe that we have broken the back of a syndicate allegedly involved in several serious and violent crimes,” Naidoo said.

Police have not yet established the motive for Molosankwe’s killing.

However, Naidoo said investigators could not rule out the possibility that his activism against crime and wrongdoing was one of the reasons he was targeted, although all evidence would continue to be pursued objectively until the matter was tested in court.

He stressed that the investigation was far from complete, with detectives still searching for additional suspects believed to have been involved in planning and executing the murder.

Naidoo also commended members of the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team and forensic experts for their role in securing the breakthrough.

Addressing the Molosankwe family, he acknowledged that the arrests would not erase their loss but expressed hope they would provide reassurance that police are committed to bringing everyone responsible to justice.

The two accused are expected to appear in the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Monday.