Court finds prima facie evidence implicating tavern owners in Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

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Residents and family members gathered outside Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park where 21 people lost their lives. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The Mdantsane regional court has found that the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern in 2022 were prima facie caused by the acts or omissions of the tavern owners, an Eastern Cape Liquor Board official, a police officer and the tavern’s former bouncer.

Delivering judgment in the long-running inquest on Friday, magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi ruled that there was prima facie evidence implicating tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, Eastern Cape Liquor Board official Zuko Kondile, police officer Thabisa Kondile and former bouncer Thembisa Diko.

The inquest was convened to determine whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of the 21 victims, aged between 13 and 21, who died at the Scenery Park tavern in June 2022.

Malindi said the record of the inquest findings would be submitted to the director of public prosecutions once the proceedings had been transcribed.

This is a developing story.

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