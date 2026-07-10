Five things to know about Tshwane’s top-level shake-up

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Suspended City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi faces disciplinary proceedings after a forensic report revealing undisclosed directorships and a conflict of interest with a construction company. Picture:

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The City of Tshwane has moved against two of its top officials, placing city manager Johann Mettler on precautionary suspension and launching disciplinary proceedings against CFO Gareth Mnisi.

In a statement issued by executive mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, council said the decisions followed its consideration of a forensic report and written representations from the city manager.

Here are five things to know about events that led to Mettler’s suspension and disciplinary proceedings against Mnisi:

Tshwane council said it had concluded its consideration of two disciplinary matters involving senior managers in line with the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2010. The city said one matter concerns Mnisi, while the other relates to Mettler’s precautionary suspension pending an independent investigation.

It then resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against Mnisi after reviewing a final forensic investigation report into allegations of misconduct. The allegations were that Mnisi failed to declare his directorships in companies and did not disclose his relationship with a construction company involved in two municipal tenders.

It then took a decision to place Mettler on precautionary suspension on full pay while an independent investigation continues over allegations of serious misconduct, maladministration, gross dereliction of duty, and governance failures raised in council discussions.

Mettler’s suspension is linked to issues such as the Hammanskraal water crisis, the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works, irregular appointments, and alleged obstruction of investigations.

Moya said the city’s administration remains “stable” and “fully focused on delivering reliable services” while also protecting financial stability and accelerating infrastructure investment. She added that her foremost responsibility is to provide stable and effective government and assured residents, employees, investors and stakeholders that the work of the city continues uninterrupted.

Sowetan