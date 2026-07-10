‘I fell short’: King Misuzulu apologises as ‘historical’ video clips leak online

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni when they tied the knot at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has expressed remorse over leaked video clips circulating on social media, purportedly showing him making derogatory remarks towards his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

In the footage, a visibly angry king accused the queen of infidelity, threatened her with physical assault and vowed to cut off her financial support.

“She’s out there without permission,” the king said in the video. “When you are someone’s wife, you ask to go where you want to go. At least let your husband know, instead of him seeing you on social media. Angazi lesifebe besiyaphi [I don’t know where this whore was going].”

He further said: “The Zulus are not happy with her. I want her out of my house. I don’t have a wife here. You are full of nonsense. You make yourself look innocent, but you stink. I want you out of my house.”

The wife of King Misuzulu has just proven exactly the things said by the King on this video! Ain’t no way you’d just record a King and post for the whole world to see, the FAQ! 🚮 it’s so wrong in ALL LEVELS.

Why don’t you call the family members and discuss issues? Why social… pic.twitter.com/BwlCVurUfT — Lerato Pillay 🇿🇦💎🇿🇦 (@LeratoPillayZA) July 9, 2026

The footage quickly went viral, dividing social media users. While many condemned the king’s behaviour and language, others defended him, directing their criticism toward the queen for allegedly recording the private interaction without his knowledge.

In a media statement released on Friday, the office of the king expressed concern over the leak, saying the conversations took place within a private family setting and were shared publicly without the king’s consent.

The palace further clarified that the recordings were historical in nature and do not reflect the current reality within the royal household. Despite that, the king acknowledged that his behaviour was unacceptable.

“Notwithstanding the private and historical nature of the recordings, his majesty acknowledges that certain expressions made during an emotionally charged moment fell short of the dignity, restraint and decorum that the nation rightfully expects from its monarch,” the statement read.

“His majesty recognises that the words spoken have caused pain, disappointment, embarrassment and disquiet among members of the royal family, amakhosi, the royal household, religious leaders and the broader Zulu nation.”

The king apologised to those affected by the viral footage.

“His majesty deeply regrets the hurt caused by his utterances and humbly asks those who were affected to receive his sincere expression of remorse. He acknowledges that leadership carries an enduring responsibility to demonstrate wisdom, patience and respect, even during moments of personal difficulty.”

The videos began circulating widely on Thursday, the same day the royal couple put on a united front to receive a political delegation from Build One South Africa, led by Mmusi Maimane, at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.

The royal office underscored that the king and queen have since worked through their marital friction, reflected on the past and are moving forward with their official duties as a team.

“The continued participation of his majesty and her majesty in official engagements together reflects their shared commitment to the institution of the Zulu monarchy and to the service of the nation.”

TimesLIVE