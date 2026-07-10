Legal action looms as Tshwane places Mettler on suspension

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Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler considering legal action after he was placed on precautionary suspension.

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A divided Tshwane council has suspended city manager Johann Mettler, setting the stage for a legal showdown as he intends challenging the decision.

Dr Musa Khumalo, the city’s group head for shared services, has been appointed acting city manager.

The governing coalition in the capital was far from united during the marathon council meeting, with the EFF leading the push to place Mettler on suspension.

The special council meeting was convened to consider two reports that would determine the future of Mettler and chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi. With both senior officials’ positions on the line, the stakes were high.

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Sowetan