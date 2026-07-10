LISTEN | Kids wait for surgery for over a year at Charlotte Maxeke

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital where there's a backlog of elective surgeries for 712 children due to a lack of specialists and resources. Picture: /Thulani Mbele

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 700 children are waiting for surgery at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, with some spending more than a year on the waiting lists.

At least one child will have to wait 30 months for an operation procedure.

The figures contrast sharply with those at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, where only 23 paediatric patients are awaiting surgery, all of whom already have booked operation dates.

The Pretoria hospital said there was no surgical backlog and that their average waiting period is six months.

Meanwhile, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital reported that 11 paediatric patients are currently on its surgical waiting list, with waiting times ranging from seven to 120 days.

The hospital attributed delays to patient volumes, children being medically unfit for surgery, missed appointments and some families opting to postpone or cancel procedures.

It added that a further 80 children have already been allocated elective surgery dates, many of them scheduled during school holidays to minimise disruptions to their education and allow adequate recovery time.

A written reply by Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko to questions in the provincial legislature revealed that 712 children are awaiting surgery at the hospital.

“The largest backlog is for undescended testis [orchidopexy] procedures, where 100 children have been waiting an average of 14.8 months.

“Children needing inguinal hernia or hydrocele repairs wait an average of 10.2 months, while those requiring umbilical, ventral or epigastric hernia repairs face an average wait of 10.6 months,” she explained.

Health expert Dr Angelique Coetzee described the prolonged waiting times as deeply concerning, saying delayed surgery could have serious consequences for children’s health and wellbeing.

“The biggest challenge is the lack of resources. There are not enough paediatric specialists, there are limited ICU and high-care beds, and emergency cases continue to take priority over elective procedures,” she explained.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1694552">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Coetzee said paediatric surgery requires highly specialised doctors, a workforce that remains in short supply.

“When a child is booked for elective surgery and an emergency case arrives, the emergency has to take priority. That means the planned operation is postponed, and those delays accumulate over time.”

Other procedures with lengthy waiting times include hypospadias and penile reconstruction (13.4 months), circumcision for phimosis (11.3 months), skin, soft tissue, cyst and burn grafting procedures (10 months) and endoscopy and gastroscopy procedures (10.2 months).

Mazibuko also disclosed that a three-year-old child has been waiting 30 months for an inguinal hernia repair. The three-year-old child was booked for surgery in November 2023 but has yet to undergo the procedure.

The figures show that the numbers of performed elective surgeries at Charlotte Maxeke have been on the decline over the years, with 2,077 operations in 2025 compared to the 2,120 in 2024. Only 463 have been done so far this year.

Mazibuko said the backlog is driven by the increase in emergency and neonatal surgical cases, limited elective paediatric theatre capacity, anaesthetic constraints, shortage of nursing staff, limited ICU and high-care beds, and shortage of subspecialist expertise.

Coetzee warned that prolonged waiting times could result in the worsening of disease, increased emergency admissions, poorer surgical outcomes, developmental delays, psychological distress and increased financial burden on families.

Coetzee said repeated postponements could have lasting effects on children and their families. She said a child waiting 30 months for surgery was unacceptable.

“That is not okay. Children should not have to wait that long for an operation. The department needs to protect elective theatre lists from unnecessary cancellations and improve the management of theatre time so that planned surgeries are not repeatedly pushed back.”

The department further acknowledged that waiting times for some elective paediatric procedures remain a challenge but said Charlotte Maxeke has continued to perform more than 2,000 paediatric surgical procedures annually despite ongoing service pressures.

“We are exploring the establishment of a dedicated emergency paediatric surgical theatre list supported by dedicated anaesthetic and nursing teams.

“This intervention is expected to improve access to emergency surgery while protecting elective operating time, reducing cancellations and preventing further growth of surgical waiting lists,” she said.

According to the department, emergency paediatric operations often have to take precedence over planned surgeries, forcing elective procedures to be postponed.

“While this approach ensures that emergency cases receive timely treatment, it places additional pressure on available theatre time and contributes to longer waiting periods for some elective procedures,” said Mazibuko.

Reacting to the figures, DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin said: “While these explanations may be plausible, it is difficult to accept that a child should be left for almost three years with a condition that could become critical or life-threatening.”