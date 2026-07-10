Low fuel price might be short-lived, warns AA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Automotive Association (AA) believes that the decrease in fuel price will be short-lived as renewed tensions in the Middle East threaten to push global oil prices higher.

This comes as international media reported an exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran, with Israel reportedly hitting 90 military targets, including some near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran says 14 people have been killed in the past two days.

Speaking on the impact of the renewed clashes and their impact on the fuel price, AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede said the reduction in oil price will be short-lived.

“If we have a disruption between [US President Donald] Trump and the administration that he is fighting with [Iran], the question then is less about the war that is ensuing but about what we are doing to ensure that we safeguard the vulnerable commuters,” he asked.

Ramagwede said this is an opportunity for government to rebuild strategic oil reserves and refining capacity.

“This speaks to what we ought to do moving forward regardless [of] where the price goes. Our fuel pricing model struggles to act as an economic enabler, and in fact it’s almost punitive to drive in this country.”

The situation, said Ramagwede, has also given rise to an opportunity to review the tax structure.

“For example, we should examine the taxes imposed on consumers in addition to fuel prices and consider whether those tax levels remain appropriate.”

He said many of these taxes were introduced in the late 1980s and early 1990s and have since been adjusted mainly for inflation. However, policy development and implementation have largely stagnated, leaving outdated measures to continue shaping how energy is consumed in the country.

“As a result, we now find ourselves in a situation where rising crude oil prices are creating significant challenges,” he said.

Sowetan