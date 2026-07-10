Masuku leads race for Joburg mayor

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ANC regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku this week emerged as the frontrunner for the City of Johannesburg mayoral race against the incumbent, Dada Morero.

Morero, Masuku and Reverend Frank Chikane were interviewed by ANC national officials — dubbed the top seven and led by President Cyril Ramaphosa — at the party’s headquarters Luthuli House.

Though there were a slew of names nominated for the Johannesburg mayorship, including the likes of former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi, businesswoman Chichi Maponya and deputy chief whip in council Makhosazana Ndlela, only three names seem to have made the cut.

Morero, who was initially snubbed from being nominated by the ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC), was added to the list of those interviewed after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula argued that it would send a wrong message for current mayors to be excluded.

“There were three people interviewed, it was Loyiso, Dada and Reverend Chikane. Remember the SG said the current mayors, they are going to interview all of them. He said they will automatically be part of the interviews,” said a party leader.

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Sowetan