The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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How Ekurhuleni managers enriched themselves after protecting Mkhwanazi

Left to right, Ekurhuleni’s former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal advocate Kemi Behari, suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appear before the Germiston magistrate's court on corruption charges. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The state alleges a former Ekurhuleni municipal manager frustrated the disciplinary process into Julius Mkhwanazi’s blue light saga and rewarded the role players with a fraudulent salary increment.

Former boss Imogen Mashazi, suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Mkhwanazi, head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and head of legal advocate Kemi Behari appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Thursday on corruption charges.

The charges emanate from how the four allegedly worked with common purpose to block disciplinary proceedings against Mkhwanazi as recommended by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the city’s internal investigation.

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Some Joburg residents will have to wait as rubbish is not collected

Rubbish has not been collected in Fourways for two weeks. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Residents in Johannesburg have expressed frustration about poor service delivery after more than a week has passed without rubbish being collected.

Randburg, Fourways and Douglasdale are among the areas where refuse has not been collected for more than a week, with many residents saying they are unsure what caused delays.

The disruptions come after Pikitup workers embarked on protests, with some seasonal employees demanding permanent jobs within the entity.

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Ecovado factory exploits the potential of avocado

The Ecovado factory was founded by husband and wife Hulisani Mudau, 42, and Hulisani Mabugana, 40, in 2015. Picture: (Supplied)

Using avocado as the main ingredient, Ecovado is making cosmetic oils (hair and body creams), cooking oil, oil for industrial use, powder taken as tea, soap and fertiliser, and is hitting retail shelves as the only virgin avocado oil brand in SA.

The factory was founded by husband and wife Hulisani Mudau, 42, and Hulisani Mabugana, 40, in 2015, leveraging their engineering experience.

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