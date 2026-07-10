RECORDED | Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Friday.
He faces several charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and assault.
TimesLIVE
Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Friday.
He faces several charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and assault.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.