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RECORDED | Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

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Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Friday.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and assault.

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