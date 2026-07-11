24 hours to apologise: Musical Rose ordered to delete defamatory Jozi FM DJ posts

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Tshepiso Rose Buthelezi, also known by her stage name Musical Rose, has been ordered by court to remove Facebook posts it found to be defamatory towards JoziFM radio presenter and DJ Tshepo Junior Makgopa.

The Johannesburg high court has ordered Tshepiso Rose Buthelezi, also known by her stage name Musical Rose, to remove Facebook posts it found to be defamatory towards JoziFM radio presenter and DJ Tshepo Junior Makgopa and to publish an unconditional apology.

The order follows social media posts in which Buthelezi alleged that Makgopa had influenced event organisers to remove her from DJ lineups by promising them airtime and questioning their loyalty to Jozi FM.

In the now-deleted Facebook post, Buthelezi claimed the alleged conduct began after she laid an assault charge against Makgopa in 2024. According to the court papers, that criminal matter was later dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

In her post, Buthelezi wrote that she had been removed from three bookings because of Makgopa’s alleged interference and questioned why event organisers were not standing up to him.

One of the offending posts. (Facebook)

The Johannesburg high court found the statements to be defamatory and ordered Buthelezi to remove the posts within 24 hours of being served with the order. The court further interdicted her from publishing, republishing or sharing any further defamatory statements concerning Makgopa and Jozi FM.

“Buthelezi is interdicted and restrained from publishing, republishing, sharing or causing to be published any further defamatory statements concerning Makgopa and Jozi FM,” the order states.

It also directed her to publish “a written retraction and unconditional apology” on the same Facebook account, with similar prominence to the original post, in wording approved by Makgopa and Jozi FM.

Speaking to Sowetan, Jozi FM news editor Moshe Maswanganyi said the station had been cited in the matter because it was mentioned in Buthelezi’s allegations, despite not being directly involved in the dispute.

“I think her partner used to work with us and when the alleged assault happened, it was at an event where everyone was there. The matter ended up in court, and Tshepho was vindicated,” Maswanganyi said.

“After that, she posted allegations that she had deliberately been removed from lineups but could not prove any of those in court. The person she is attacking works for the station, and that is how the station’s name has been brought into disrepute.”

Sowetan