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Joburg unlawfully expanded senior management posts by over 200% - Zille

She is seeking to have the city’s 2026/2027 budget reviewed and set aside

Mduduzi Nonyane

Mduduzi Nonyane

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille filed court papers in the Johannesburg high court this week seeking to have the city’s 2026/2027 budget reviewed and set aside. (Freddy Mavunda)

The City of Johannesburg unlawfully expanded its senior management establishment by more than 200%, according to court papers filed by DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille in the Johannesburg high court this week.

She is seeking to have the city’s 2026/2027 budget reviewed and set aside, and this is the third challenge she has launched in recent months.

The latest application argues that while the city instructed departments and municipal-owned entities to slash expenditure, freeze appointments and tighten controls over employee costs, it simultaneously budgeted for hundreds of additional senior management positions that were never lawfully authorised.

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