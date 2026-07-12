Listen | Family of young SA rugby star Bibo still in shock following his death in France

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On Tuesday, former SA under-18 rugby star Luqobo ‘Bibo’ Makwedini was in good spirits when he spoke to his family from France, where he is based, complaining about the heat and how tough training was.

Three days later, the 20-year-old young star was dead, reportedly after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, his uncle Mpumzi Zuzile said they are still shocked by his passing.

“On Tuesday, we were in contact, and he was in good spirits that the preseason had started.

“He complained about the heat in France and tough training; we encouraged him to be strong and reminded him he had done this his entire life,” he recalled.

Zuzile said Makwedini had returned to France on July 3.

“He had been home after months living in France since he finished his matric in December 2025 and immediately left.

“He didn’t even have an opportunity to enjoy some holidays after writing matric. He only came back at the end of May because the season had finished. He was meant to be back for six months, but the entire team was called back by a new coach. On July 3, he flew back to start training.”

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He said although his nephew was on a break while in South Africa, he continued to train to stay in shape.

“He would not miss a day at the gym. That is how dedicated he was.”

Zuzile said Makwedini was raised in a sporting family where his father was a boxer, his mentor and someone who nurtured his love for rugby.

“Luqobo grew up that way, in Qumrha, Eastern Cape, playing rugby with his father, who mentored him into the sportsman he was.

Zuzile said his talent earned him a scholarship to Durban High School, where he spent two years before moving to Wynberg Boys’ High School on another rugby scholarship.

Read: Police open inquest into death of Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams

“In 2024, he participated in the SA national rugby team, making it to the under-18 team and later being recruited for the Béziers academy for the 2025/2026 season.”

In a Facebook post, his alma mater, Wynberg Boys’ High School, extended their thoughts to family.

“Our Wynberg community mourns the tragic passing of our much-loved brother, Bibo Makwedini, Matric 2025. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, and school friends. RIP Old Boy, Old Friend,” the post read.

Zuzile said the family is still working with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the Department of Arts and Culture to repatriate his remains back home.

Makwedini’s passing comes amid yet another loss of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, 25, on Saturday.