Chilly in Mpumalanga, cool conditions elsewhere this week

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Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected this week. Picture:

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says fine and cold to cool conditions are expected for the week.

A surface high-pressure system is expected to dominate over the central and eastern parts of the country this week, with a cold front slipping south of the country on Friday, and a surface trough over the west coast into the northern interior of the country.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms possible over the highveld of Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, except in the extreme northeastern parts.

“There is a medium likelihood of minor impacts, which may include heavy downpours that may lead to flooding, hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning,” he said.

Isolated rain and showers are expected along the east and south coasts of the country, with isolated thundershowers possible over KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the southern parts of Limpopo and Gauteng today.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern and western parts of the country. Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected during the week.

TimesLIVE