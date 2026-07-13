News

Chilly in Mpumalanga, cool conditions elsewhere this week

Saws has issued a yellow level 1 warning for possible severe thunderstorms over the highveld of Mpumalanga

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Temperatures are expected to drop this week as a cold front is to hit most parts of the country. Stock photo.
Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected this week. Picture: (123RF/Peter Bernik)

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says fine and cold to cool conditions are expected for the week.

A surface high-pressure system is expected to dominate over the central and eastern parts of the country this week, with a cold front slipping south of the country on Friday, and a surface trough over the west coast into the northern interior of the country.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms possible over the highveld of Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, except in the extreme northeastern parts.

“There is a medium likelihood of minor impacts, which may include heavy downpours that may lead to flooding, hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning,” he said.

Isolated rain and showers are expected along the east and south coasts of the country, with isolated thundershowers possible over KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the southern parts of Limpopo and Gauteng today.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern and western parts of the country. Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected during the week.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: Eerie Joburg candidates for mayor are all pensioners

2

SOWETAN | SA mourns two rising sporting stars

3

SA football rocked by death of Bafana star Jayden Adams, 25

4

What young people make of upcoming elections and why some won’t be voting

5

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Joburg needs new ideas, innovative ways to govern properly

Related Articles