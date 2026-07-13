Five things to know about UK murder suspect Tshuma’s case

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday, when proceedings were postponed to July 22. Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE

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The case in SA against Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, the UK murder suspect, has been postponed in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court to July 22.

Tshuma remains in custody. His defence lawyer, Chrispin Machingura, said they would not be applying for bail until his immigration status verification had been completed.

The 45-year-old British-Zimbabwean national flew from London Heathrow Airport, via Dubai, and landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on July 5.

He is wanted in the UK for the triple murder of his 42-year-old wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. Their bodies were discovered at their home in Bedfordshire, England.

Because UK police only discovered the bodies on July 6, he was not flagged by border control upon his entry in SA on July 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matter:

Tshuma is facing two separate legal matters in SA: criminal charges for the unlawful possession of a 9mm firearm found during his arrest, and formal extradition proceedings to the UK.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said outside court that Tshuma had bought the illegal 9mm pistol in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, with the explicit intention of taking his own life before police caught him.

State prosecutor Henry Mbobo requested the postponement until July 22 to allow authorities to fully verify Tshuma’s immigration status in SA and to let the defence examine the formal warrant of arrest.

Interpol Manchester has issued a provisional extradition request. South African authorities are expecting the UK government to submit a full extradition application and case dockets within 40 days.

Mathe said Tshuma first had to stand trial and serve any potential sentence for the firearm charge in SA before he could be extradited to the UK.

Sowetan