Four people die seated inside car as gunmen fire over 40 bullets at them

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Four people were shot dead while seated in a car when gunmen peppered their vehicle with bullets on Sunday evening at Mkhuhlu in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Picture:

Four people were shot dead while seated in a car when gunmen peppered their vehicle with bullets on Sunday evening at Mkhuhlu in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Another person was wounded and is in hospital.

During a media briefing on Monday morning, acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said police are having sleepless nights about the killings in the area and have deployed more police officers and members of the crime intelligence unit.

“What happened is at about 8.45pm on Sunday evening, five people who were entering an establishment were shot at.”

According to Mkhwanazi, they do not know how many suspects there were, as they were using different guns.

“Four people, including a female, were declared dead on the scene while one of the victims is fighting for his life in an intensive care unit.

“The area has been giving us sleepless nights, and on Friday we spent the whole night doing operations in the area, but just when we left, the incident happened.

“It’s hard to crack these cases, as there are no people coming forward with information.”

Mkhwanazi said police are working on a number of leads, including information about the taxi war.

“There are many leads that we are following which we cannot divulge now, but that includes alleged taxi wars involving the people who run Avanzas and others, but that is not conclusive,” he said.

Sowetan