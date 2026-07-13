More than 400 Gauteng transport licences face cancellation if left uncollected

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The Gauteng department of roads and transport has urged minibus taxi and scholar transport operators to collect their operating licences before the August 14 deadline or risk having them cancelled. Picture:

More than 400 operating licences issued to public transport operators in Gauteng could be cancelled if they are not collected by next month, the provincial department of roads and transport has warned.

The department said many operators, especially those in the minibus taxi and scholar transport sectors, have not collected their licences despite being notified. It has urged those who received SMS notifications or messages through their associations to collect them by August 14 or risk losing them.

If operators fail to collect their licences before the deadline, the department said the licences could be cancelled and operators would have to begin the application process again under the relevant legislation.

The department said it has made progress in improving its internal systems and reducing delays in processing operating licences.

Since November 2025, it has focused on issuing licences to qualifying public transport operators to reduce the backlog and ensure they can operate legally. More than 2,000 valid operating licences have been handed over to compliant minibus taxi and scholar transport operators.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela urged operators not to wait until the last minute.

She said: “We are calling on applicants, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licences. We encourage them to collect their operating licences without delay so they can continue to operate legally and contribute to safer roads across Gauteng.”

TimesLIVE