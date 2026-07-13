Polokwane businessman nabbed over R800,000 `arson’ attacks

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A businessman has been arrested after the alleged torching of a rehabilitation centre sign and a Hilux bakkie in Polokwane. Picture:

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The incidents involve the burning of a rehabilitation centre’s signboard in Ladanna and a Toyota Hilux extended cab pickup which was extensively damaged by fire in Seshego.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect was arrested at his home in Welgelegen, Polokwane, on Monday morning after members of the provincial tracking team and provincial investigation unit executed a warrant of arrest during an intelligence-driven operation.

Ledwaba said the arrest followed two incidents reported on June 28.

The first incident occurred at about 4.30am when an unknown suspect allegedly set alight the signboard of a rehabilitation centre in Ladanna, next to Dendron Road.

The suspect allegedly then travelled to Seshego Zone 3, where a Toyota Hilux was set alight.

“The fire extensively damaged the vehicle and spread to a portion of the house, where seven occupants were asleep at the time,” Ledwaba said.

Neighbours acted quickly and managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread further or caused injuries. The estimated damage is about R800,000.

Ledwaba said the cases were transferred to the provincial office for investigation, where detectives used intelligence gathering and further investigation to link the suspect to both incidents.

During Monday’s operation, police also seized a Toyota Fortuner believed to have been used in the commission of the alleged offences.

The businessman is expected to appear in the Seshego and Polokwane magistrate’s courts on Tuesday on charges of malicious damage to property.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE