The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

SA won’t be told how to enforce its laws, ministers tell critics

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: (Khumbudzo Ntshavheni/X)

The SA government has pushed back against criticism from other African countries over its immigration crackdown, insisting that no foreign state has the right to dictate how the country enforces its laws.

This comes after an intense exchange between ministers and a Nigerian journalist during an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

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How selling atchar landed woman a car sales executive job

Tlangelani Pearl Mamba at her roadside atchar stall in Kyalami Corner, where her sales journey began. Picture: (Supplied)

Selling homemade atchar from a roadside stall did more than help Tlangelani Pearl Mamba rebuild her life after personal loss.

It taught her the sales skills that convinced a Gauteng dealership to hire her as a car sales executive despite having no previous experience in the motor industry.

Today, the 38-year-old from Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga spends her weekdays selling vehicles at a dealership in Boksburg and her weekends selling homemade atchar at Kyalami Corner, where she has built a loyal customer base and has attracted well-known supporters, including media personality Somizi.

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Hot water bottle warning after woman is burned while sleeping

A Gauteng woman says she suffered burn wounds to her leg as the result of her rechargeable hot water bottle touching her bare skin during the night while she was asleep. Picture: (Supplied)

What was supposed to be a peaceful winter night turned into a nightmare for a Gauteng woman after her rechargeable hot water bottle burnt her leg overnight, leaving her with blisters.

Grace Matshoba suffered burn wounds to her leg as a result of her rechargeable hot water bottle touching her bare skin during the night while she was asleep.

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