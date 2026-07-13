The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

SA won’t be told how to enforce its laws, ministers tell critics
The SA government has pushed back against criticism from other African countries over its immigration crackdown, insisting that no foreign state has the right to dictate how the country enforces its laws.
This comes after an intense exchange between ministers and a Nigerian journalist during an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.
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How selling atchar landed woman a car sales executive job
Selling homemade atchar from a roadside stall did more than help Tlangelani Pearl Mamba rebuild her life after personal loss.
It taught her the sales skills that convinced a Gauteng dealership to hire her as a car sales executive despite having no previous experience in the motor industry.
Today, the 38-year-old from Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga spends her weekdays selling vehicles at a dealership in Boksburg and her weekends selling homemade atchar at Kyalami Corner, where she has built a loyal customer base and has attracted well-known supporters, including media personality Somizi.
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Hot water bottle warning after woman is burned while sleeping
What was supposed to be a peaceful winter night turned into a nightmare for a Gauteng woman after her rechargeable hot water bottle burnt her leg overnight, leaving her with blisters.
Grace Matshoba suffered burn wounds to her leg as a result of her rechargeable hot water bottle touching her bare skin during the night while she was asleep.
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