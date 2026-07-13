Thief spent weeks stealing taps from Bara hospital

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Hospital CCTV operators monitoring the facility observed a man on the roof. Picture:

A thief was accessing Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital through the roof until he was discovered at the weekend.

The Gauteng health department said immediate corrective measures to secure the facility were implemented.

Hospital CCTV operators monitoring the facility observed a man on the roof of the main kitchen building at about 7.20pm on Saturday. Security personnel were alerted and apprehended him outside the main kitchen.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect allegedly gained access through the main kitchen plant room located behind the dental unit,” the department said.

“A burglar door in the area had reportedly been left unsecured, providing access to the kitchen balcony.

“After his arrest the suspect led security personnel to an area outside ward 15 where several water taps had allegedly been concealed.

“The suspect is further alleged to have stolen taps over the past few weeks from different locations within the hospital precinct, including ward 40.”

It is not yet clear if other items were stolen.

A criminal case has been opened with police and the suspect was handed over to them.

The department said an assessment of all rooftop and plant room access points across the hospital is under way to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

TimesLIVE