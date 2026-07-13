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WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry

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TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Johannesburg on Monday.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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