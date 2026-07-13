WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry

The Khampepe commission of inquiry investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Johannesburg on Monday.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The Khampepe commission of inquiry investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Johannesburg on Monday.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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