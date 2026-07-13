News

Zandile Gumede appointed MK Party deputy convenor in KZN

Former Ethekwini mayor avoids revealing her reasons for switch of allegiance from ANC

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has decided to leave the ANC. (THULI DLAMINI)

Former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is the latest senior member of the ANC to defect to the Umkhonto weSizwe Party.

The move was announced at a media briefing on Monday, where Gumede was revealed as the MKP’s newest recruit, having been appointed as the party’s top brass in the province.

She will now serve as deputy provincial convenor in KwaZulu-Natal.

When probed about her new political home and what led to the decision, Gumede kept her cards close to her chest.

“Please can I be excused from responding to those questions. The only thing I will say is that I am grateful to be welcomed with such warmth in this organisation.”

Secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo said the party was “happy to welcome new members from many political parties”.

“Today we welcome members from ‘kwagogo’ the ANC. We encourage all new members to hit the ground running and give us the victory come November 4.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LISTEN | Acting with Lynn Whitfield in ‘Strung’ a career highlight for Lebo Mashile

2

Mpilo Mseleku gives viewers a peek into season four of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’

3

Battle for Winnie’s estate reaches crucial phase

4

How selling atchar landed woman a car sales executive job

5

SA won’t be told how to enforce its laws, ministers tell critics

Related Articles