EXPLAINER | Why Shembe church wall collapse could change construction rules in SA

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Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson briefs the media outside the Nazareth Baptist Church in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, following a site inspection after a wall collapse that injured 12 people.

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The wall collapse that injured 12 Shembe church worshippers has reinforced the government’s plan to tighten oversight over the construction industry, according to public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson.

The eThekwini municipality said that the incident happened when an approximately 18-metre retaining wall suddenly gave way, collapsing onto congregants who were seated near the structure during a church gathering in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Some people were trapped under the debris.

According to Macpherson, the oversight would be done through the public works and infrastructure department’s recently introduced Integrated Social Facilitation Framework and proposed amendments to legislation governing the built environment.

“At the end of the day, our goal is...to ensure that we have safe construction sites...” — Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson.

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The minister visited the church on Tuesday, a day after the wall under construction collapsed, leaving 12 people injured, four of whom remain in hospital.

Macpherson extended his sympathies to the injured and said it was fortunate that no lives were lost. The church elders had welcomed a further investigation by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) before construction resumes.

“Having visited the site of the collapse today, I share the belief of the Shembe Church that it is by the grace of God that no lives were lost when the wall collapsed,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those injured in the collapse and will visit them in hospital personally to wish them well in their recovery.”

The section of the wall that collapsed at the Nazareth Baptist Church complex in Inanda on Monday, leaving 12 people injured and prompting calls for stricter construction safety oversight. (Supplied)

Macpherson said the incident had revealed shortcomings in how major construction projects are tracked.

“One of the key parts that we have said in [the recently introduced] framework is around being able to register construction projects so that we have an overall view of what is taking place,” he said.

Macpherson said because there was no requirement for projects such as the church development to be registered, authorities were unaware of the construction before the collapse.

He added that having visibility over construction projects would enable government and industry regulators to intervene earlier to ensure compliance with safety standards.

“When we know about these [construction projects], it allows us to work through the Council for the Built Environment and through our regional offices to make sure that they are compliant,” he said.

“At the end of the day, our goal is very simple. It’s to ensure that we have safe construction sites where there are no injuries and no deaths.”

Macpherson added that the government was preparing amendments to the Council for the Built Environment Act that would strengthen the regulator’s powers.

“We are looking forward to the implementation of that framework while we drive the legislative changes that we are proposing in the CBE Amendment Bill.

“This morning I committed to the church elders that we would work with the church, through the Council for the Built Environment, to strengthen building practices, prevent future collapses and ensure the safety of buildings at the church and across the country,” he said.

Sowetan