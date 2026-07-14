Fishing venture reels in jobs and hope

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For Faiz Poggenpoel, fishing has never been solely about what comes out of the sea. It is also about heritage, dignity, and the future of families who have lived off the ocean for generations.

As a leader of the Only Fishers Secondary Cooperative, he is helping turn that vision into reality through a model that combines community effort with government support.

Only Fishers brings together seven primary cooperatives from the Garden Route, Overberg, and Cape Metro, representing 440 members. Many are fifth- and sixth-generation fishers.

Poggenpoel said the idea of working together is guided by SA’s small-scale fisheries policy, which encourages communities to build shared ownership of marine resources.

By pooling knowledge, labour, and resources, the cooperatives have strengthened their bargaining power, expanded market access and created a pathway to greater profitability and economic freedom.

A major boost came through a R1.7m grant from the National Development Agency (NDA).

The funding enabled the cooperative to procure critical operational equipment, including a three-tonne flaked ice machine, more than 200 fish bins and tubs, stainless steel tables, scales, a forklift, plumbing equipment and eight fish and nyama carts.

For Poggenpoel, these are not just tools; they are the building blocks of a stronger business. The investment is reducing spoilage, improving cold-chain management, boosting efficiency and helping the cooperative use almost every part of the catch.

“This means less waste, leading to more products for sale and improved income for member households,” he said.

The cooperative’s vision goes beyond harvesting. It’s a vertically integrated model linking supply, processing, packaging, logistics, marketing and retail under one coordinated strategy.

Poggenpoel believes this work reflects the true spirit of Mandela Month by making a positive impact in communities.

Mandela Day, observed annually on July 18, is a global call to action for individuals and organisations to reflect on Madiba’s values and make a positive difference in their communities.

“No one must be left behind,” Poggenpoel said.

For Only Fishers, that includes older and retired fishers.

He explained that the cooperative is building a model that supports the entire community, not only active fishers, by creating opportunities across the value chain.

“Members can stay involved and continue contributing even when they are no longer physically able to fish. In addition to burial support for members, the cooperative aims to improve quality of life and ensure dignity even after a fisher leaves the boat.”

Behind this progress lies a broader story of policy and justice. For decades, many traditional fishing communities were excluded from ownership in the sector and were seen primarily as labourers rather than business participants.

The allocation of 15-year small-scale fishing rights is changing this by giving communities long-term access to resources and the opportunity to control the value chain.

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, the NDA and other partners have played a key role in supporting this shift.

“With the right support and investment, communities can achieve what many once thought was impossible,” Poggenpoel said.

Cooperatives such as Only Fishers demonstrate how policy can translate into food security, community ownership and sustainable livelihoods.

The impact is already visible. Since receiving NDA funding, the cooperative has created more than 100 jobs and improved access to fish for member households, Poggenpoel said.

Another innovation is the Fish and Nyama franchise, together with deli-store and food-stall opportunities. These initiatives allow local entrepreneurs to buy into a trusted brand and sell quality fish within their communities.

This is opening doors for township businesses, young people and women to find work not only at sea but also in processing, branding, transport, marketing and sales.

Poggenpoel said communities like theirs were once overlooked. Today, with support, unity and resilience, Only Fishers operates to international standards and competes globally.

For Poggenpoel, success is measured by more than profits. It is reflected in families with food on the table, workers earning a decent living and communities reclaiming their place in the economy.

“In the spirit of Mandela Month, Only Fishers is showing how dignity, opportunity and shared purpose can transform lives — ensuring that the ocean provides not just for survival but for a better future for generations to come,” he said. – GCIS Vuk’uzenzele