The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Idac boss’ no-show for medical reasons irks Madlanga
When the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) submitted a medical certificate to the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday morning that excused her from taking the stand, she became the ninth witness to have their testimony delayed due to medical reasons.
Andrea Johnson was expected to appear before the commission on allegations of improper conduct. It was alleged in 2018 she shared a docket of an assault case opened against now-suspended police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.
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EXPLAINER | What the collapse of Matlala and Idac’s plea deal means
Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has put a spanner in the works for the state by rejecting a proposed 12-year direct prison sentence in his fraud and corruption case linked to an alleged irregularly awarded R228m South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.
This has collapsed the plea and sentence agreement he and the state had entered into.
With the deal off the table, this is what you need to know about what this means for Matlala and the state.
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Judge slashes wife’s R60k maintenance bid
A Western Cape High Court judge has criticised a woman’s R60,000/month maintenance claim, finding she exaggerated her expenses in an attempt to secure a bigger payout from her estranged husband.
Though the court stopped short of dismissing her application, judge Pinda Njokweni said the woman’s conduct almost cost her the relief she sought, describing parts of her evidence as inflated, unreliable and lacking the honesty expected in maintenance applications.
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