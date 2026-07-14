The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Idac boss’ no-show for medical reasons irks Madlanga

Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga with co-commissioners Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo at the commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

When the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) submitted a medical certificate to the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday morning that excused her from taking the stand, she became the ninth witness to have their testimony delayed due to medical reasons.

Andrea Johnson was expected to appear before the commission on allegations of improper conduct. It was alleged in 2018 she shared a docket of an assault case opened against now-suspended police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

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EXPLAINER | What the collapse of Matlala and Idac’s plea deal means

Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala's plea and sentence agreement with the state has collapsed in his fraud and corruption case linked to an alleged irregular SAPS tender. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has put a spanner in the works for the state by rejecting a proposed 12-year direct prison sentence in his fraud and corruption case linked to an alleged irregularly awarded R228m South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

This has collapsed the plea and sentence agreement he and the state had entered into.

With the deal off the table, this is what you need to know about what this means for Matlala and the state.

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Judge slashes wife’s R60k maintenance bid

A court has rejected a woman's maintenance claim, saying it was exaggerated. Picture: Supplied (File)

A Western Cape High Court judge has criticised a woman’s R60,000/month maintenance claim, finding she exaggerated her expenses in an attempt to secure a bigger payout from her estranged husband.

Though the court stopped short of dismissing her application, judge Pinda Njokweni said the woman’s conduct almost cost her the relief she sought, describing parts of her evidence as inflated, unreliable and lacking the honesty expected in maintenance applications.

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