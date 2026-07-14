Triple-murder suspect fleeing from the UK ‘bought gun in SA township upon arrival’

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma made an appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday. Proceedings were postponed to July 22, pending the state's verification of his legal status. Picture:

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, the triple-murder suspect fleeing from the UK for the murder of his wife and two chilren allegedly bought a firearm in South Afrian upon his arrival in the country, say police.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police are investigating how it was so easy for Tshuma to buy the gun.

“We are told that upon his arrival, he bought a firearm in one of the townships,” Mathe said. “We have an ongoing investigation to determine who sold him this weapon, why it was so easily accessible, and how he managed to buy it off the street. We are actively tracing the suspects responsible for selling him this unlicensed firearm.”

Tshuma, a 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, is wanted in the UK for the murders of his wife, Zandile, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, where proceedings were postponed to July 22 2026, pending the verification of his legal status. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

After fleeing the UK, he was arrested by local authorities in Kensington, Johannesburg, where police discovered him in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

During his first appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, Tshuma appeared visibly distressed with red, bloodshot eyes. Members of his family, including his sister, were also present.

The court dealt with two separate matters: his pending extradition and the local firearm charge. Both cases have been postponed to July 22 to allow the state time to verify his legal status in the country. He remains in custody.

Mathe confirmed that the firearm charge is being treated as a separate criminal investigation.

UK triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court visibly distressed with red, bloodshot eyes. His family was also present. The matter has been postponed to July 22 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Th3XL89UFP — Innocentia Nkadimeng (@inno_nkadimeng) July 13, 2026

She also emphasised that Tshuma must be tried, convicted and serve his sentence in South Africa for the local charges before he can be repatriated. Under South African law, a first-time conviction for possessing an unlicensed firearm carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years of direct imprisonment, rising to 20 years for a second offence and 25 years for a third.

Mathe noted that the South African Police Service and Interpol have been working seamlessly with UK authorities on cross-border investigations.

“I have engaged with my colleagues from Interpol, and they are confident that the complete paperwork will be secured shortly,” Mathe said. “We expect a full extradition request within 40 days, which will include the UK case docket and supporting evidence.”

Mathe also praised the efficiency of law enforcement officials in responding to the matter. “This operation highlights our team’s swift capabilities and demonstrates the effectiveness of our investigative units,” she said.

TimesLIVE