Community gripped by fear after gunmen ambush friends, kill them

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Alice Mahlangu, Fanafana Ngobe, Remember Sedibe and Xolani Mona were seated in a car in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga, when gunmen started shooting at them.

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Alice Mahlangu, 19, was seated inside her car with four friends in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga, when gunmen suddenly appeared in the dead of the night and started peppering the car with bullets.

Although she was injured when more than 40 bullets were fired at the VW Golf, the teenager managed to limp out of the vehicle, but the gunmen finished her off once she was outside.

Mahlangu is one of the four friends who were shot dead on Sunday night when gunmen, the number of whom has not yet been determined, shot and killed them.

In the car at the time were Mahlangu, Fanafana Ngobe, Remember Sedibe and Xolani Mona. The friends were at the gate of Mona’s house when they were shot.

Just like Mahlangu, an injured Ngobe also got out of the vehicle when bullets rained on them and tried to run. The gunmen caught up with him and shot him until he succumbed to his injuries.

Sedibe and Mona died inside the car while a fifth friend was injured and taken to hospital.

When Sowetan visited the area, residents said they were living in fear.

The murder of the four friends brings to 37 the number of people gunned down in the area since January.

Many did not want to talk.

“We fear that the criminals will come and kill us at night,” they said.

The deaths of the four came two days after the fatal shooting of ANC ward 3 branch secretary Shakatsa Metric Matjeke, who was also killed inside his car.

A member of the Mkhuhlu Community Police Forum (CPF), who spoke to Sowetan anonymously, said they also don’t feel safe.

“Everybody knows here that if you speak up about the killings you will be killed.

“I’m a member of the CPF, but I am scared myself.

“Actually I do not even trust my colleagues and the police around here too, because some of them know the criminals but they do not act.”

Ngobe’s aunt, Oina Nkuna, said her nephew’s death comes just three months after they buried her son, who also died due to gun violence.

“As a family we are very hurt. This is the second person we will be burying in a space of three months, as my son was gunned down inside his house on April 21. No one has been arrested.

“It’s sad that we have a police station called Calcutta, which is useless, because we came with information on the whereabouts of the criminals and they did not come through.

“We live in fear because maybe the police are helping the criminals by not acting,” she said.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaisons, Jackie Macie, said they hoped to make a breakthrough soon, and expressed concern over the Calcutta police station personnel, saying an intervention was needed.

“It can’t be that since January 37 people have been killed. There’s a problem with the Calcutta police station. It cannot happen that since all the people were killed there have been no arrests.

“That is why we have to source help from the national body, and we are sure we are going to have a breakthrough very soon,” said Macie.

Sowetan