Five key things to know about Fikile Mbalula’s appearance at the TRC Inquiry

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The secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, appears before the TRC inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture:

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Former police minister and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where he distanced himself from playing any role in the delaying of investigations or prosecution of apartheid-era cases during his tenure in office.

Mbalula also addressed several issues outside of the inquiry, including the parliamentary report into suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu which exonerated him from any criminality.

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Mbalula maintained that he played no role that led to the delaying of investigations or prosecutions of TRC cases during his time as deputy minister and later minister of police. He said he neither had the legal authority nor executive powers to direct investigations or prosecutions, insisting those responsibilities rested with the National Prosecuting Authority and police investigators.

Mbalula said he understood what the TRC cases were but stressed that his knowledge was purely political and not operational. He also confirmed that he stood by every aspect of the affidavit he had submitted to the commission.

Addressing the media outside the commission, Mbalula said the ANC would wait for the full parliamentary report on the suspended Mchunu before deciding its position.

He also said the ANC was in the final stages of selecting mayoral candidates and ward representatives before the 2026 local government elections. He said more than 10,000 candidates had gone through what he described as one of the party’s most rigorous selection processes.

Mbalula dismissed the defection of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party, saying the ANC had anticipated the move. Mbalula said Gumede had chosen her own path and insisted the ANC would remain focused on serving South Africans despite losing another high-profile member to the MK Party.

Sowetan