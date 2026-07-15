Repatriation process can shatter mental and physical health, experts warn

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Scores of immigrants fleeing their homes ahead of the June 30 ‘deadline’ to leave South Africa were accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban before repatriation to Malawi. Picture:

Public health concerns have emerged as African nationals are repatriated from South Africa, with warnings of the lack of access to treatment for people with chronic illnesses and the risk of significant mental health challenges.

Dr Mwai Makoka, who works as a consultant on health, faith and development in Lilongwe, Malawi, said there are imminent and potential public health concerns at several points along the repatriation journey.

“Due to a lack of preparation for the long journey, some people on chronic medication travel with little or no medication at all, causing them to lose treatment adherence. For TB and HIV medication, this risks worsening of their conditions and the emergence of drug resistance.

“Hunger, thirst and fatigue have been reported during the long trip, especially for those already weak from disease, and those who fail to secure a seat in the buses but travel as standing passengers, thus some deaths have occurred along the way,” he said.

Makoka, who is associated with the World Council of Churches, is also concerned about anxiety and depression among the returnees.

“Most returnees face an uncertain future and are anxious they will experience stigma and shame as failed adventurers. Some have to face strained relationships with spouses, family, friends and communities, which compounds their resettling.”

As reported by the Malawi government’s department of disaster management affairs, the country has officially received 40,448 returnees. Of these, 12,507 are female and 27,941 are male, and includes 2,385 children under five and 440 pregnant women.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) emergency response psychologist Tasneem Bulbulia said from Johannesburg they are concerned about the psychological impact of repeated displacement, uncertainty and exposure to violence.

Bulbulia said many people have experienced significant trauma and remain fearful of returning to their communities in South Africa while security concerns persist.

“We are distressed to also be treating survivors of violence after they report being attacked in door-to-door campaigns.

“One man whose arm was in a cast had such severe and untreated leg injuries and was in so much pain that he struggled to walk to one of our mobile clinics in the Johannesburg CBD. We put his leg in a splint, but that is a temporary remedy. We are very worried about the impact of trauma on his mental health.

“A 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman in her first trimester of pregnancy told us a few days after the June 30 protests her door was kicked down late at night and an anti-migrant group beat her in front of her children even though she told them she was two months pregnant. She said because she is a woman she was not attacked as badly as her male neighbour from Mozambique, who was beaten with a chain.”

Bulbulia said she recently supported a woman with a pre-existing diagnosed mental health condition who had been unable to access her medication after fleeing violence. “She was experiencing severe hallucinations and was at risk of self-harm. Fortunately, our team’s doctor was able to help her restart her medication that same day.”

MSF emergency response co-ordinator Claire Waterhouse said the organistion’s teams were seeing some people with TB and HIV from all over the country who have run out of medication after fleeing the latest flare-ups of anti-migrant violence.

“We are increasingly concerned about disruptions to their continuity of care.”

Waterhouse said they have teams in Musina, Limpopo, and at the Zimbabwean town of Beitbridge.

“For the patients who do not have access to their TB and HIV medications, we are particularly worried about the increased risk of transmission and the possibility of developing drug resistance.

“For people living with HIV and TB who have travelled with their medication, many are not getting adequate meals, so some are taking their ARVs without food, which is leading to side- effects. We hope they do not stop taking the life-saving medication,” Waterhouse said.

She said they are seeing a trend in Musina of patients who have developed drug-resistant TB and HIV because of medication disruptions.

Waterhouse said some patients told MSF they have not had access to life-saving medications for a few months after they were turned away from clinics in South Africa because they are migrants.

She said they are also seeing many patients with hypertension, otherwise known as high blood pressure, who do not have access to their chronic medication.

“On Monday our team doctor reported seeing a patient whose blood pressure was 200/160, which is very high. While reminding her that high blood pressure risks include stokes, heart attacks, kidney failure, blood clots and death, she told us she had not been able to access her blood pressure medication for months. She reported being chased away from her local clinic because she is a foreigner.”

Waterhouse said they are also seeing a lot of children who have not received immunisations as per the schedule due to their parents being fearful about going to clinics and being harassed or denied access.

“This is concerning for the wellbeing of the children, but also public health more generally as vaccines prevent outbreaks.” Waterhouse said.

Healthcare Workers Against Xenophobia voiced its concern about the severe consequences of people being forced to leave mid-treatment and who have lost access to anti-retroviral medication, TB treatment, antenatal care and chronic disease management.

“The psychological impact of displacement, family separation and violence is profound and enduring, and is being absorbed by community health services already under strain,” the organisation said.

The organisation called for a more humane process at the centres where people are being held before boarding transport to their countries of origin.

“Overcrowding and inadequate sanitation at Musina and other sites create conditions for disease transmission while exposing infants, pregnant women and older persons to increased risks of hypothermia and respiratory illness.”

Makoka called for multisectoral and co-ordinated efforts to offer holistic and effective support, including medical, psychosocial and economic, to returning migrants.

In addition to government structures, he called on religious, community and civil society groups to augment these efforts, especially at community level.

The doctor said long-term plans were needed for those with illnesses.

“It is necessary to establish continuity of care for patients who were on treatment while in South Africa.”

He said on arrival in Malawi, new treatment has to be decided if patients did not bring their medical records with them or medication previously prescribed is not readily available in Malawi.

“It is also reported that, for various reasons, many people with chronic illness were not on treatment. After arrival, they need to seek medical care so they receive proper diagnosis and start treatment. Special concerns exist for those suffering from communicable diseases such as TB, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.”

He said the spread of the infections poses the risk of introducing drug-resistant strains into the Malawi community, requiring urgent action.

Makoka said mechanisms for contact tracing will also be challenging as many returnees are yet to secure permanent residential addresses.

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