The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Relief for Mchunu as ad hoc committee exonerates him criminally

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has found no evidence of criminality against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, but concluded that serious governance and integrity concerns remain.

The committee continued deliberating on its draft report on Tuesday as MPs worked through proposed amendments ahead of a deadline to submit a final report to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza later this month.

The draft report concludes that Mchunu faces unresolved executive accountability and integrity concerns, particularly surrounding his directive of December 31 2024 to disband the political killings task team, but said the evidence did not establish that he entered into a corrupt agreement or acted on the instruction of a criminal cartel.

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Mkhwanazi knew of crime intelligence boss Khumalo’s arrest, investigator testifies

Senior investigator at the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Brian Padayachee testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi knew about crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo’s arrest in advance and filed an affidavit in a corruption probe against top cops, investigator Brian Padayachee told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

During his testimony at the commission, Mkhwanazi described the corruption case probed by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) against Khumalo as one meant to block organised crime and political influence.

As the investigator in the case, Padayachee told the commission the case was initially reported to Idac by MP Fadiel Adams and denied allegations of political influence or malice.

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Cele ‘pained’ by claims he knows more about disappearance of anti-apartheid activist

Former minister of police Bheki Cele at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of attempts to stop investigations and prosecution of TRC cases. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he is pained by allegations that he knows something about the 1987 disappearance of a former close associate and anti-apartheid activist who was allegedly abducted by the security branch, and that he might have withheld information about it.

Cele was testifying on Tuesday at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases inquiry while responding to allegations raised by the family of Musawakhe “Sbho” Phewa.

They had made the allegation in an affidavit submitted to the inquiry. Among their allegations is that Cele might know something about his associate’s disappearance and was withholding the information.

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