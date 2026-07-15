WATCH | Creatives stage sit-in at Lesufi’s office demanding he address them

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Visitors were blocked from accessing the office of the Gauteng premier when five creatives staged a sit-in protest in the building. Picture:

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There was drama at the Gauteng premier’s office on Wednesday when five creatives staged a sit-in inside the building, making it inaccessible to the public.

The five were demanding a meeting with Panyaza Lesufi over the funding and economic issues they claim creatives are facing.

Only staff were allowed inside.

The group arrived at the office on Tuesday night, demanding that Lesufi address them.

A group of five creatives is demanding a meeting with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, saying they want to discuss their concerns.

Reporter: Michelle Banda pic.twitter.com/57cGp08RFc — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 15, 2026

Speaking to Sowetan from the office, Gondongwane Mthethwa, a Johannesburg-based film maker and founder of Black Content Studios, said they had no intention of leaving until Lesufi addressed them.

“As young people and filmmakers, we are tired of being overlooked and excluded in the economic development value chain in the province,” he said.

As we stand here, some of us are homeless. When the month comes to an end, we are not receiving any income, yet some companies within the film space receive their salaries and claim to be advocating for us — Gondongwane Mthethwa, Black Content Studios founder

“Opportunities continue to be distributed unequally. What we want is opportunities and funding entities available in the province to fund us as young people. For 10 years, our companies have been seen as SMMEs, which doesn’t make sense. Since the Covid-era, funding has dwindled, and when we ask why, there are no answers.

“Instead, funds were redirected to the health department. We want to see the Batho Pele slogan being exercised by the premier.”

Mthethwa said the lack of funding and support affects livelihoods.

“As we stand here, some of us are homeless. When the month comes to an end, we are not receiving any income, yet some companies within the film space receive their salaries and claim to be advocating for us.”

He said they are excluded from participating in the Gauteng economy and opportunities are limited.

“We want opportunities for young and old and those emerging in the industry. We are not leaving here until the premier addresses us. If not, other creatives are mobilising for a total shutdown of the office.”

Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said they met with the group to hear their grievances, and offered to facilitate a meeting with the relevant departments and the Gauteng Film Commission.

“However, the group refused the offer. They were told any action beyond the existing and approved protocols and procedures would constitute corruption. The office of the premier can facilitate engagements with relevant departments, but cannot interfere with or corrupt existing systems on behalf of individuals,” said Pamla.

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