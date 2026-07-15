News

WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala expected before Madlanga commission

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety in law enforcement continues on Wednesday and is expected to hear testimony from corruption-accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

2

SOWETAN | End further delays to Madlanga inquiry

3

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Why Queen Myeni had to record the king

4

LISTEN | Acting with Lynn Whitfield in ‘Strung’ a career highlight for Lebo Mashile

5

Mpilo Mseleku gives viewers a peek into season four of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’

Related Articles