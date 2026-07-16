EXPLAINER | Why mediation is becoming the new gateway to justice in SA

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South Africa’s judicial backlog has resulted in some trial dates reportedly being allocated as far ahead as 2031. Picture:

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Imagine waiting four years for your divorce to be finalised. Or being unable to recover money owed to your business because the earliest available court date is still years away.

For many South Africans, these are not hypothetical scenarios. Civil court backlogs have become so severe that, in some divisions of the high court, trial dates have reportedly been allocated as far ahead as 2031. The delays leave families, businesses and individuals waiting years for disputes to be resolved while legal costs mount.

“When court dates are years away, many people understandably question whether the justice system is able to deliver timely access to justice,” says Anri Lock Ferguson, head of the school of law at STADIO Higher Education.

Against this backdrop, mediation is becoming an increasingly important part of SA’s justice system, and being seen as the gateway to improving access to resolutions or justice by reducing delays, legal costs and conflict.

Mediation is a process whereby an independent and impartial mediator helps parties negotiate a mutually acceptable solution to their dispute. Unlike a judge, a mediator does not decide the outcome but facilitates discussions to help the parties reach their own agreement.

Prof Debbie Collier, project leader of the SA Law Reform Commission’s investigation into family dispute resolution, and a member of the commission, said mediation provided resolution to disputes in a way that was quicker, less expensive and less adversarial than litigation.

“Mediation provides parties with an opportunity to resolve their disputes in a cost-effective, expedient and less adversarial manner, while promoting co-operative solutions that are in the best interests of the parties,” she said.

Collier said lengthy court delays were making alternate dispute-resolution strategies increasingly necessary, as litigation often left families and businesses waiting years for their matters to be heard.

To address this, the commission had drafted the proposed Family Dispute Resolution Bill, which sought to make mediation compulsory before certain family disputes could proceed to court.

“The purpose of the bill is to encourage South Africans to mediate their disputes before litigation,” said Collier. “A 30-day turnaround period to conclude mediation would ensure that disputes are resolved speedily.”

She explained the bill would also regulate the mediation profession, clarify the role of legal practitioners during mediation and define the powers of courts in the mediation process.

According to Collier, voluntary mediation had not been widely used despite its well-recognised benefits. “As a result, many disputes proceed directly to court, contributing to delays, increased legal costs and greater conflict between parties.”

One concern often raised about mediation was whether vulnerable parties, particularly in family disputes, might be pressured into unfair agreements.

Collier said the proposed framework addressed this risk. “Mediators are trained to recognise and manage power imbalances in a mediation process, and to ensure that one party does not dominate discussions or pressure the other into accepting an unfair outcome.”

The proposed legislation also made provision for cases where mediation would not be appropriate. “The parties to a family dispute will not be compelled to mediate where a mediator has assessed that family violence is present and that it may adversely affect the safety of a party or family member, or the ability of the party to negotiate a fair agreement,” Collier explained.

Other exemptions include cases where child abuse is suspected, where mediation has already failed, or where a court finds that mediation would not be in the best interests of the parties or a child because of urgency or potential hardship.

Collier said the Family Dispute Resolution Bill had completed the public consultation process as well as the required Socio-Economic Impact Assessment System (Seias).

“The report has been approved by the commission, the Seias process has been completed and approved by the minister, and the bill has been published,” she said.

The next step will be for parliament to consider the bill before deciding whether it should become law.

Ferguson said mediation reflected a broader shift in how SA approached access to justice. “In most instances, disputes can be resolved through mediation or other forms of alternative dispute resolution, thereby circumventing the need to set foot in a court. It’s more expedient and generally far more affordable.”

Sowetan