Fresh governance battle erupts at Jozi FM

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Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, Musa Ngomane and Jozi FM DJ Solly Vista. A fresh governance battle has erupted at Jozi FM, with a director asking the Gauteng high court to strip a rival board of its powers pending a ruling on the legality of their appointments.

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Nearly a year after a bruising legal battle over Jozi FM, the station’s governance crisis has erupted again, with a director seeking a court order to stop a rival group from taking control pending a legal challenge to their appointments.

Rapitse Peter Montsho has launched an urgent application against the Soweto Media Resource Centre NPC, which trades as Jozi FM, along with nine individuals who he claims are unlawfully portraying themselves as the station’s directors and office bearers.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) have also been cited because of their regulatory oversight of the broadcaster.

In papers filed in the Johannesburg high court on July 10, Montsho argues that the dispute is not about personalities or factional politics but about whether those currently running the station lawfully acquired the authority they claim to exercise.

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