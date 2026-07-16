WATCH | How Bro Cabs beat the odds to break into e-hailing

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Bro Cabs was founded by Persy Qamata and Msizi Mtolo, with Luther Mfetane and Cebile Magudulela as key executive members of the leadership team.

Before signing up thousands of drivers, founders of Bro Cabs — the new e-hailing kid in town — struggled to secure funding. To get buy-in from sceptical drivers, they told them that a subscription fee, rather than a commission, would increase their earnings.

Today the South African e-hailing platform has registered over 4,900 drivers less than a year after its launch.

HUSTLERS ECONOMY | Bro Cabs founders say the biggest challenge they faced was getting funding for their e-hailing company. Sowetan brings you their story of determination and resilience. Find out how they got their business off the ground. Story drops at 3pm.

Reporter: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/tRNXCZ044G — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 16, 2026

Founded by Persy Qamata (CEO), Msizi Mtolo (COO), Luther Mfetane (CSO) and Cebile Magudulela (CMO), Bro Cabs was launched in February last year with a model that allows drivers to keep 100% of every fare while paying a flat subscription fee from R30 a day.

However, the founders noted that achieving this required overcoming scepticism from both investors and a market accustomed to traditional ride-hailing models.

Mfetane admitted that turning that idea into reality was far from easy. “The biggest challenge for a start-up is funding and having enough coffers to compete in this industry. What helped us was the fact that we were passionate about this and we did this organically,” he said.

Rather than relying solely on investors, the founding team spent months engaging directly with drivers and commuters, refining the platform around the issues they repeatedly raised.

Drivers need an app like this. The subscription model is something they never expected, but they know they can benefit by making more money — Luther Mfetane, Bro Cabs CSO

“Drivers complained that the 12km pickup radius was too large. To prevent cancellations, we called riders and asked them to be patient because we were a start-up,” he said.

“We called drivers. We offered to pay for their dead mileage and petrol. We had to master this ‘chicken and egg’ marketplace situation as time went on.”

Meanwhile, drivers were unconvinced about this new model of e-hailing, said Magudulela. They questioned whether the platform had riders, especially as the drivers had initially missed out on clients who couldn’t find trips on the app.

“Drivers are used to the automated patterns of established competitors, so there was resistance to our subscription model,” he said.

“We have to constantly educate them that their subscription fees fund marketing campaigns, dead mileage compensation and safety features that make us completely different from the other major apps,” Mfetane said.

“From those numbers (4,900), it tells us drivers need an app like this. The subscription model is something they never expected, but they know they can benefit by making more money.”

Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms that deduct commission from every completed trip, Bro Cabs drivers keep every rand they earn. Their subscriptions — R30 a day, R150 a week or R600 a month — help fund services such as roadside assistance, emergency medical support, towing and security partnerships.

The platform has also introduced data-free bookings, allowing users to request rides without cellphone data, a feature the founders believe addresses one of South Africa’s biggest accessibility challenges

Qamata believes commuters have embraced the idea of a homegrown alternative. “We’ve had so much support from South Africans. Just having an alternative is such a great thing because people didn’t really have one before,” he said.

The founders said the company wanted to create a model that works for both drivers and commuters.

Magudulela said commuters should not be penalised for travelling during busy hours.

“If a trip from Parktown to Morningside is R100, it will always be around that price range no matter the time. The only difference would probably be R1 or R2. Other platforms use peak-hour pricing, which adjusts the fare for commuters. We’ve deliberately moved away from that,” he said.

The platform has also introduced data-free bookings, allowing users to request rides without cellphone data, a feature the founders believe addresses one of South Africa’s biggest accessibility challenges.

“We introduced data-free access that allows students or anybody using the app to book a ride with no data,” Magudulela said.

The start-up recently launched its Backup Buddy campaign, which seeks sponsorship to keep its data-free booking feature running.

Sowetan