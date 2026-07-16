JMPD officers rescue abandoned newborn baby

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Joburg metro police commended three officers from the Rea Vaya Unit for their swift, compassionate, and exemplary action in rescuing an abandoned baby in the Johannesburg inner city.

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Three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers from the Rea Vaya Unit rescued an abandoned newborn baby girl in the Johannesburg inner city late on Monday night.

JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said that at about 11.45pm, Rea Vaya Unit officers were conducting routine route patrols and station visits near the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Hadfield Street, Doornfontein.

The officers were flagged down by two members of the public who reported hearing a baby crying in nearby veld.

“Without hesitation, the officers proceeded directly to the location to investigate. Upon searching the open veld, the officers made a heartbreaking discovery.”

The infant, dressed in baby clothing, was found placed inside a plastic bag and abandoned.

“Officers Maseko JM, De Jager MV, and Malivha NS immediately secured the infant and requested emergency medical services. The baby was rushed to the Hillbrow Clinic, where medical staff examined her and declared her to be a healthy baby girl,” he said.

After a medical clearance, Fihla said the officers took the baby to Hillbrow station, where a case docket for child abandonment was officially opened.

The baby has since been safely placed in temporary care at a registered welfare facility.

TimesLIVE