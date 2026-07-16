McKenzie vows to account for R31m World Cup jamboree

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie says his department is finalising a full cost breakdown of the 2026 Fifa World Cup trip.

Story audio is generated using AI

Sports, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to provide receipts of his department’s R31m World Cup junket as criticism for the splurge gains momentum.

As the 2026 Fifa World Cup comes to an end this weekend, McKenzie has found himself trying to put out the flames about his recent trips to the US and Mexico, in which his department invited various SA personalities and influencers to watch the Bafana games.

In a written parliamentary reply to DA MP Leah Potgieter, McKenzie revealed that his department had allocated an estimated R31m of taxpayers’ money to fund the delegation.

According to McKenzie, the department is still finalising a traveller-by-traveller reconciliation. He clarified that the trip did not consist of a single delegation but rather a diverse group, some of whom were not financially sponsored by the department.

The department-funded portion of the trip included 18 departmental officials, consisting of McKenzie, two support staff members, the director-general and a 14-member project team.

I will show SA taxpayers exactly how every cent of their money was used — Gayton McKenzie

The department also funded 20 artists and cultural participants, alongside external partners such as football legends, media partners, and support teams.

McKenzie clarified that no “lucky fans” were funded by the department, as their participation was entirely sponsor-funded. “A detailed reconciliation per person is being finalised and will include, where applicable, full name, title, role, city, programme linked to, duration of stay, flight cost, accommodation, transport, S&T [subsistence and travel], visa, insurance, accreditation, match tickets, hospitality, and funding source,” he said.

The multimillion-rand expenditure has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the DA and ActionSA.

The DA has demanded a complete list of names and a detailed cost breakdown for every individual in the delegation, rejecting the initial estimates. “These are merely estimates, and the minister’s evasiveness about specifics suggests something troubling,” said Potgieter.

“The specific number and names of the delegation members are still undisclosed, and the final cost has not yet been revealed.”

Potgieter expressed deep frustration over the department’s perceived lack of accountability, noting that the DA had requested information regarding the World Cup delegation twice, only to receive little to no information.

She confirmed the party will submit a follow-up question and request that the minister appear before parliament. “SA’s involvement in the World Cup might be over, but the final whistle for minister McKenzie’s spending spree is yet to blow.

“The DA will ensure that South Africans know the full amount spent by the minister and his delegation and that the minister accounts to parliament for the estimated R31m spent.”

ActionSA strongly condemned the expenditure, arguing that it was unacceptable for the department to spend millions on luxury travel while local communities continue to suffer from a lack of basic services and infrastructure. “Nation branding cannot become a blank cheque for excessive government spending,” said ActionSA MP Dereleen James.

“Every rand spent on luxury travel and hospitality is a rand not invested in sports fields, community facilities, and opportunities for young South Africans.”

James emphasised that this controversy was precisely why ActionSA initiated the Enhanced Cabinet Perks Cut Bill, which aims to curb unnecessary public expenditure. She said public representatives must remain fully transparent about every cent spent on taxpayer-funded travel, accommodation and hospitality.

In response to the backlash, McKenzie promised to deliver a breakdown of the expenditure. “I should be fired and jailed if I used R31m on myself on this trip,” he fired back.

“You know me; I will bring receipts publicly. Your hate for me reveals your stupidity clearly. I will show SA taxpayers exactly how every cent of their money was used.”

TimesLIVE

Editors Note: Our sports journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele was part of the media cohort whose trip to the World Cup was partly sponsored by the sports department.