The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

It is humiliating to put president on trial — Ramaphosa’s lawyer
“It is humiliating to put the president on trial.”
This was the argument advanced by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer Wim Trengove in a bid to halt parliament’s impeachment inquiry committee proceedings.
He said Ramaphosa would suffer irreparable public humiliation and reputational harm if the Western Cape High Court does not issue an interim order halting the process.
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JMPD officers rescue abandoned newborn baby
Three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers from the Rea Vaya unit rescued an abandoned newborn baby girl in the Johannesburg inner city late on Monday night.
JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said that at about 11.45pm, Rea Vaya unit officers were conducting routine route patrols and station visits near the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Hadfield Street, Doornfontein.
The officers were flagged down by two members of the public who reported hearing a baby crying in a nearby veld.
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WATCH | Labour department found no issues at Cartrack during visit last year — minister
In April last year, inspectors from the department of employment and labour visited Cartrack offices for annual inspections and, following interviews with staff members, allegedly found no transgressions being committed by the company.
However, according to the department, after the inspections had been completed, they started receiving anonymous complaints from employees relating to leave policies and working conditions.
Last month, on June 6, Cartrack employee Gcina Dhladhla collapsed and died in a toilet cubicle at the company’s Rosebank offices after she was allegedly denied permission to take sick leave.
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