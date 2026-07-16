WATCH | Bulldozers on hold as Marble Towers, Joburg agree to inspection

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The City of Johannesburg and Marble Towers in the CBD have agreed in court to pause demolitions at the landmark building, and both parties will now jointly inspect the site to identify illegal structures.

The agreement, reached in the Gauteng high court on Wednesday, follows a tense standoff after city officials attempted to enforce an earlier court order against alleged illegal structures at the property.

This is as Marble Towers took the city on in an urgent interdict, only to rescind the application on the terms of the agreement with the city.

In terms of the agreement, the city and Goldenrod, the company that owns Marble Towers, have 72 hours to inspect the building together, identify any unlawful additions and agree on which structures must be sealed off pending further compliance.

City of Johannesburg’s lawyer Mphati Lebakeng told the court that inspections conducted after an order by judge Leicester Adams had uncovered several instances of noncompliance.

“There have been a minimum of two inspections since judge Adams’ order. There has been noncompliance regarding the use of the structures themselves,” Lebakeng said. “We have pictures, we have evidence that demonstrates that shops were indeed open.”

City of Joburg lawyer Mphati Lebakeng and Madhi Incorporated Attorneys who represent Goldenrod, owners of Marble Towers, have told the Johannesburg high court of a new agreement which will see the parties do joint inspections.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/FtNA1uyDRK — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 16, 2026

Lebakeng added that inspectors had also raised concerns over generators being operated in enclosed areas.

“There was usage of generators within the same areas that caused concerns with fumes. [This new agreement] has not undone judge Adams’ court order. We’ve simply tightened some things up,” she said.

Lebakeng explained that the joint inspection would ensure both parties agreed on which structures were unlawful before any further enforcement action was taken.

“There has to be a joint inspection of the property so there is agreement on cordoning off and sealing all the identified structures so that a report is presented which will serve as a basis upon which the parties have the comfort of knowing that they are all at one,” she said.

Goldenrod’s lawyer Zubair Khan argued that the parties’ understanding had always been that the structures covered by Adams’ order were no longer being used.

He said any recent enforcement action appeared to have been triggered by allegations that one of the structures had been reopened.

Outside court, Goldenrod attorney Muhsin Madhi welcomed the agreement, describing it as a constructive outcome for both parties.

“We’re quite pleased with the outcome today. The agreement is mutually beneficial. It regulates compliance within the building as well as compliance with the law,” he said. “We’ve made a substantial investment here. It’s one of the landmarks in the city. The city’s operations actually help us.”

He said the parties had agreed that any noncompliant structures identified during the joint inspection would either be sealed off or regularised.

“If there are noncompliances, the applicant has to seal and cordon off those structures. The other part of the order pertains to whether the city can just demolish.

“And the way we’ve regularised that is to say that if there are issues of noncompliance, then the city needs to follow lawful steps to demolish as well, which is to obtain a court order,” he said.

In the previous orders, one of the mandates was that Marlbe Towers needed to submit the building plans, which Madhi said they had.

“We’re trying to work with the city. Constructive engagement is always important in these circumstances, and we look forward to working with the city to fix the issues.”