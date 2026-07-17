Shot SAPS general Feroz Khan discharged from hospital

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Suspended crime intelligence deputy boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has been discharged from hospital nearly three weeks after he was shot outside his Houghton home.

He has been moved to a secure location for what his family describes as “intensive rehabilitation”.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Khan’s family said he had been discharged from Milpark Hospital earlier in the day and taken to an undisclosed location where he would undergo rehabilitation and recuperation under “comprehensive and strict security measures”.

“He now requires a period of recovery, rehabilitation and rest,” the family said.

The statement also indicated that the recovery period would be used to determine whether Khan would be able to give evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration of the criminal justice system before its extended deadline.

“The recovery period will also be used to determine Maj-Gen Khan’s ability to assist the Madlanga commission prior to its published extended deadlines whether in person or by way of affidavit,” the family said.

To date no SAPS member has approached Maj-Gen Khan or his legal representatives for any statement, and no investigative progress or feedback has been communicated — Family of Maj-Gen Feroz Khan

Khan, the suspended deputy national head of SAPS crime intelligence, was due to begin testifying before the commission when he was shot on June 28 in what police are investigating as an attempted assassination.

His legal team subsequently told the commission he was unconscious and unable to testify, leading to repeated postponements.

The commission is yet to announce a new date for his appearance.

In Friday’s statement, the family criticised the police investigation into the shooting, saying they had received no meaningful feedback from investigators.

“To date no SAPS member has approached Maj-Gen Khan or his legal representatives for any statement, and no investigative progress or feedback has been communicated,” the statement said.

The family said repeated attempts to engage the provincial head of detectives and the investigating officer had gone unanswered.

The lack of progression and urgency into the investigation of the shooting is a matter of concern — Family of Maj-Gen Feroz Khan

It also questioned why Khan’s vehicle and a spare laptop belonging to his attorney, which Khan was using at the time of the shooting, remained in police custody, “with no lawful justification provided for their continued retention”.

The family further expressed concern that the political killings task team (PKTT) had been incorporated into the investigation despite ongoing litigation and investigations involving the unit’s head and other members.

“The lack of progression and urgency into the investigation of the shooting is a matter of concern,” the statement said, adding that the motive for the attack remains unknown and the family has been forced to implement its own security arrangements.

The statement also signalled possible legal action against unnamed individuals and media organisations over what it described as “unfair, unjustified and defamatory allegations” made against Khan and his legal team on social media.

Any further enquiries, the family said, should be directed to Khan’s attorneys.

TimesLIVE