Four Sassa officials dismissed over R33m social grants fraud

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Four dismissed Sassa officials from the Nebo office in Limpopo were linked to a R33m social grants fraud scheme. Picture:

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The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed four officials from its Nebo office in Limpopo after they were found guilty of involvement in a social grants fraud scheme worth R33m.

The agency said the officials were dismissed after an internal investigation found they had manipulated the social grants system while working with syndicates outside the agency.

Sassa said disciplinary proceedings were launched against the officials, which resulted in their dismissal. Although the officials challenged the outcome, the appeals committee upheld the decision.

The agency said the ruling confirmed the seriousness of the misconduct and the need to protect public resources.

Sassa said fraud of this nature directly affected millions who relied on social grants to buy food, pay school expenses and cover other basic needs.

“Fraudulent activities undermine the trust placed in Sassa and deprive vulnerable communities of much-needed support,” said regional executive manager Mmapula Pheeha.

Pheeha said Sassa would continue to act decisively against any employee found guilty of misconduct.

Sassa said it was strengthening measures to prevent similar cases in future. These would include enhanced monitoring, stricter internal controls and ongoing staff ethics training.

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