‘God is there’: Chidimma Adetshina breaks silence after court appearance

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Former Miss Universe Nigeria and Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina has yet again sparked intense public interest.

Adetshina made a brief appearance at the Cape Town regional court on Thursday to challenge deportation proceedings initiated against her by the department of home affairs.

In June, she was arrested by authorities in Cape Town after being found living in South Africa without lawful immigration status.

While members of the media were barred from filming inside the courtroom, videos of the controversial beauty queen leaving court have circulated widely on social media.

The footage triggered some members of the public taking to social media to slam her legal battle against deportation.

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina is fighting her deportation at the CPT regional court. After 14H00 she will present an affidavit on steps shes taken to regularize her status in the country.Adetshina was arrested on June 6 for being in the country illegally @eNCA pic.twitter.com/wm7Fe6vpYR — Nobesuthu Hejana (@Nobesutu_Hejana) July 16, 2026

Amid the mounting backlash, Adetshina took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of herself after the court appearance. She received love in the comments from her supporters.

Responding to a comment from a follower expressing heartbreak over her legal troubles, Adetshina replied: “God is there.”

The controversy is part of a long-running dispute surrounding her family’s documentation which first erupted in 2024 during her run as a Miss SA contestant. At the time, the department of home affairs said it had found prima facie evidence suggesting that Adetshina’s mother, Anabela Rungo, may have committed fraud and identity theft to secure South African citizenship in 2001.

Rungo was arrested in February 2025 on charges of contravening the Immigration Act and Identification Act. She was later granted R10,000 bail on condition she lived under house arrest.

Adetshina subsequently withdrew from the Miss SA pageant, went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria, and even placed as first runner-up at Miss Universe.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

In Serous Countries Chidimma Adetshina's Mother would be in prison. Her Mozambican mother fraudulently obtained identity. She stole the identity of a South African woman in 2001, leaving the real victim unable to register her own child. This is a Serous crime that has destroyed… — Jackson (@jackson_rem) July 16, 2026

Also this government should tighten our laws maan, Nigerians have proven that they don’t care about maintaining good relations with South Africa no matter what!



They rather protect their drug dealers & fraudsters like Chidimma! https://t.co/qX0s1pEnCh — yknipg (@Yknip1) July 16, 2026

True justice cannot be served in the Chidimma Adetshina matter, while the victim remains invisible. While the Department of Home Affairs under Leon Schreiber navigates the legalities of citizenship revocation, the South African woman whose identity was stolen remains pushed to… pic.twitter.com/RHJUVE6uKJ — Kwena Molekwa (@Miz_Ruraltarain) July 16, 2026

The case returns to court on Monday.

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