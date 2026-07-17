Police hunt homeowner after elderly man dies in alleged trespassing assault

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A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a 69-year-old man died after an alleged assault at Makotopong village in Limpopo. Picture

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for murder after a 69-year-old man died after an alleged assault at Makotopong village in Limpopo.

Police are searching for the owner of the property where the incident happened after he fled before he could be arrested.

According to police, officers from Sebayeng police station were on duty at about 11.20am on Wednesday when they received a report of an assault at Mokwasheng Section in Makotopong village.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly man lying inside a yard.

Emergency medical services rushed him to hospital but he died from the injuries he sustained.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed the deceased had allegedly entered the yard before the assault.

“The owner of the residence was contacted and quickly drove from Gauteng. On arrival, he allegedly assaulted the victim,” said police.

Police said the homeowner was allegedly helped by his 23-year-old relative in attacking the man, who had been accused of trespassing on the property.

“The 23-year-old male suspect who assisted in the assault was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. The owner of the residence managed to evade arrest and fled the scene.”

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Friday on a charge of murder.

Police have launched a manhunt for the homeowner who remains on the run.

Anyone with information that could help police find the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer, Const Zanele Malahlela, on 079 787 1261, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

Police investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE