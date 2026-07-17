The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

McKenzie vows to account for R31m World Cup jamboree

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says his department is finalising a full cost breakdown of the 2026 Fifa World Cup trip. Picture: (Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to provide receipts of his department’s R31m World Cup junket as criticism for the splurge gains momentum.

As the 2026 Fifa World Cup comes to an end this weekend, McKenzie has found himself trying to explain his recent trips to the US and Mexico in which his department invited local personalities and influencers to watch the Bafana games.

In a written parliamentary reply to DA MP Leah Potgieter, McKenzie revealed his department had allocated an estimated R31m of taxpayers’ money to fund the delegation.

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High court expected to deliver Phala Phala judgment next week

Advocate Wim Trengove argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa would suffer irreversible injustice if the impeachment committee goes ahead with public hearings. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will suffer “irreversible injustice” should he be subjected to a humiliating public trial over the Phala Phala saga without the protection of a court order halting parliament’s impeachment committee hearings, the Western Cape High Court was told on Thursday.

Advocate Wim Trengove, representing the president, wrapped up his arguments after a two-day hearing regarding the president’s application seeking an interim interdict to halt the committee’s proceedings pending a review application before the court.

Ramaphosa faces a charge of serious misconduct before the impeachment committee, which could lead to him facing a National Assembly vote for his removal as president.

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Madlanga inquiry reveals lengths Fadiel Adams took to have Khumalo and top cops arrested

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

When National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams opened a case against crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and other top cops, accusing them of wrongdoing, the South African Police Service (SAPS) refused to take the matter further, saying there was no case and that the allegations he made against them were based on hearsay.

This was after he had opened six cases about the same matter at different police stations in Cape Town and Soweto.

However, after the SAPS declined to pursue the matter, Adams approached the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption with the same allegations and that led to the arrest of Khumalo and his colleagues.

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