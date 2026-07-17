WATCH | Client ‘vanishes’ with new rental car

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This rental car is believed to have been stolen by a man who rented it in KwaZulu-Natal on July 2. Picture:

Authorities are searching for a man who has allegedly disappeared with a rental car.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the owners of City Car Rental based in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal approached them on Friday morning about amissing white 2026 VW Polo.

“City Car Rental, based on Umgeni Road, confirmed the vehicle, bearing the registration BS74NS-ZN, was rented on July2 2026. The address provided by the client was a residence in Kenville, KwaZulu-Natal,” Rusa said in a statement.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the owners of City Car Rental based in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal approached them on Friday morning about a missing white 2026 VW Polo.

Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/3gzIwv4ydC — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 17, 2026

On July 16 the rental company lost contact with the client.

“The vehicle’s tracking unit has since stopped transmitting a location, and investigations revealed the address provided by the client is an abandoned house.”

Rusa is appealing to the public for assistance in locating the vehicle.

“The identity of the client is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation. There are videos allegedly posted by the client showing the vehicle at an unidentified car wash,” said Rusa.

Sowetan