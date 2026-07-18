Julius Mkhwanazi arrested in precious stones investigation

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Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed on Friday evening that the suspect had been arrested at a house in Kensington shortly before 8pm.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones seized during a police operation.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed on Friday evening that the suspect had been arrested at a house in Kensington shortly before 8pm.

“He will also be detained at the Germiston police station,” she said.

While Ipid did not identify the suspect, a video circulating widely on social media shows former Ekurhuleni metro police officer Julius Mkhwanazi being apprehended at a residential property by law enforcement officers.

Julius Mkhwanazi a permanent resident of the courts 🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/GbGWd1E6MI — Sunflower (@Sunflowerreal) July 17, 2026

Mkhwanazi is the fifth person arrested in the investigation after the arrest earlier on Friday of another suspect, known as “Witness K”.

The case centres on allegations that precious stones confiscated during a police operation were unlawfully removed instead of being booked into evidence.

According to Ipid, the stones had been seized during an operation targeting illegal mining activities. Investigators allege that instead of following the required chain of custody, some of the seized precious stones were stolen.

The investigation has led to the arrests of several former Ekurhuleni metro police officers and other suspects alleged to have played roles in the theft and subsequent handling of the stones.

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