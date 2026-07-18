Kenya investigating cybersecurity incident affecting president’s website

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Kenya's President William Ruto attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) after talks focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and aligning priorities on trade, investment and regional co-operation, ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026, at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya May 10, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

By Nqobile Dludla

Kenya’s ministry of information, communications and the digital economy said on Saturday it was investigating a cybersecurity incident that affected the official website of the president, adding that there was no evidence so far of unauthorised access to sensitive data or loss of information.

The ministry said the incident was detected by the government’s ICT authority, which immediately activated cybersecurity response protocols and temporarily restricted access to the presidential website to contain the issue and allow forensic investigations.

Appropriate mitigation measures have since been implemented, and restoration of the website is under way, it said.

“At this time, there is no evidence of unauthorised access to sensitive data, data exfiltration, or loss of information. Government systems and digital services remain secure and operational,” cabinet secretary for the ministry William Kabogo Gitau said in a statement posted on X.

The ICT authority was working with relevant government agencies and technical partners to conduct a forensic investigation and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the statement said.

Reuters