Massive fire becomes Norway’s largest in modern times after destroying more than 100 homes

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Smoke rises over terraced houses on fire in the Krokstadelva village in Drammen, Norway, on Friday. July 17, 2026. (Thomas Fure/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The largest residential fire in modern Norwegian history destroyed more than 100 homes and forced hundreds of people to evacuate, authorities said on Saturday.

The fire in southern Norway started in a townhouse in the city of Drammen at about 3.30pm on Friday, police said. It then spread through the area and into nearby forests. Firefighters on Saturday morning continued their efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection said on Saturday it was the largest fire of its kind in modern times.

NRK, Norway’s public broadcaster, said hundreds of people went to an evacuation centre.

No residents have been reported missing, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Drammen is roughly 34km southwest of Oslo.

AP