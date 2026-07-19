Idac oversight office mum on complaint against Adv Andrea Johnson

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The oversight office of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has not said whether it has received a complaint against the directorate’s head, Adv Andrea Johnson.

Retired judge Takalani Raulinga, the inaugural ombud for the office, briefed the media in Pretoria on Sunday on progress towards establishing the Idac oversight office.

Raulinga said the office has a mandate to protect those who complain and those they receive complaints about.

“All I can say is that, yes, we have received a number of complaints and we are busy dealing with them, and investigators are out there investigating and without disclosing who the parties are, I can tell you that we have received high-profile complaints and we are dealing with them,” he said.

Raulinga said that while nobody has been convicted of any wrongdoing, he believes the oversight office is dealing with possible breaches of the law.

“I must emphasise that people who are alleged to have done something remain innocent until they are found guilty, or until they are not,” he said.

“Yes, in terms of perceptions, it must be worrying that we have all these problems in the media and elsewhere. All I can say is that even if one person can be found in the wrong, that one person cannot spoil the whole institution. No one person has the power to collapse a big institution such as Idac.”

Johnson has come under scrutiny following revelations before the Madlanga commission.

She faces allegations of improper conduct and that she allegedly shared with police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan a docket of an assault case that was opened against him in 2018.

Retired Hawks officer Col Kobus Roelofse, who investigated the case, told the commission the sharing of the docket details happened before a warning statement was taken from Khan.

Roelofse said he regarded the sharing of the docket at the time as improper conduct.

Johnson is yet to give her side of the story and answer allegations against her, while there have been questions about the oversight of Idac.

In his testimony to the commission, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi — who has publicly clashed with Johnson — said Idac was being used by top police officers for internal fights.

He made the statement as police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo faced a criminal charge in a case investigated by Idac.

Sowetan