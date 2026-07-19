Nine people killed in two separate crashes in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district

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Nine people died and 12 were injured in two separate road crashes in Limpopo at the weekend.

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Nine people were killed in two separate road crashes in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district on Saturday, while a further 12 people were injured and taken to hospital.

The first crash occurred along the R555 between Stoffberg and Rossenkraal in the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality. It involved a Volkswagen Polo, a minibus and a truck.

Five people died at the scene while six others sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities said reckless driving could not be ruled out, though investigations into the cause of the collision were continuing.

The second fatal crash occurred on the D4370 between Phokwane and Mamphogo in the Makhuduthamaga local municipality.

The collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Toyota Tazz claimed the lives of four people at the scene. Another six occupants were injured and taken to hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Susani Violet Mathye offered condolences to the families of the victims, saying the loss of life had cast a shadow over the district.

“A dark cloud is hanging over the Sekhukhune district, and on behalf of the department and people of Limpopo, I wish to extend sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery,” said Mathye.

The department urged motorists to exercise greater caution on the province’s roads.

“The department urges drivers to always be extra careful, avoid reckless driving and take a rest after every two hours. Traffic officers will be deployed to keep monitoring hot spots,” it said.

TimesLIVE